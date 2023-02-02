WCC’s Key Lime Pie Rosin Cartridge is a 0.5g tank of full-spectrum fire. Washed, pressed and processed from a zesty Hybrid phenotype of Girl Scout Cookie, this whole plant rosin delivers a creamy-mint and rich baked goods vape with an animated menthol kicker. All dab no rig, this half gram of high-end rosin comes loaded with the same terpene bling as our 1g jars. Proper. Robust. Discrete.

