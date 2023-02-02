WCC’s Key Lime Pie Rosin Cartridge is a 0.5g tank of full-spectrum fire. Washed, pressed and processed from a zesty Hybrid phenotype of Girl Scout Cookie, this whole plant rosin delivers a creamy-mint and rich baked goods vape with an animated menthol kicker. All dab no rig, this half gram of high-end rosin comes loaded with the same terpene bling as our 1g jars. Proper. Robust. Discrete.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.