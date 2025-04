Key Lime Pie x Straw Guava T3 Cold Cure Badder is a tropical twist of tart and sweet that tastes like dessert at a five-star bakery. This small-batch badder whips together zesty citrus flavors and creamy guava for a mouthwatering hit that’s as loud as it is smooth. Preserved to perfection, this fruity badder is terp-rich and ready to dab.



read more