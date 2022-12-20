King Louie Top Shelf Flower is an Indica-dominant cross of OG Kush x LA Confidential. This strain is considered genetic royalty within certain smoke circles – and the buds have the Crown Jewels to prove it. While the nugs are tightly knuckled and have a light green coloration with distinctive amber pistils…it's the sparking ripe trichomes that help elevate its status. The super gassy terps on ‘Your Royal Highness’ smack of a syrupy mix of pine, citrus, and cola. Be humble when addressing this one, its powerful effects can vanquish motivation.