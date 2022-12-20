About this product
King Louie Top Shelf Flower is an Indica-dominant cross of OG Kush x LA Confidential. This strain is considered genetic royalty within certain smoke circles – and the buds have the Crown Jewels to prove it. While the nugs are tightly knuckled and have a light green coloration with distinctive amber pistils…it's the sparking ripe trichomes that help elevate its status. The super gassy terps on ‘Your Royal Highness’ smack of a syrupy mix of pine, citrus, and cola. Be humble when addressing this one, its powerful effects can vanquish motivation.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
