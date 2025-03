Kiwi Punch Live Resin creates a journey for the senses. Extracted from an Indica phenotype of the renowned Kiwi Punch strain, each pull from the 1-gram tank immerses the consumer in a rich, robust essence. Creating a heady and relaxed Indica vibe, its effects are harmonizing and exotic.



*A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

