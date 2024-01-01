Brew up some good vibes tonight with Kombucha T3 Live Rosin Badder. This tangy rosin captures the zesty, effervescent essence of your favorite fermented tea, delivering a smooth dab that's both rejuvenating and invigorating. Crafted with heat and pressure, without any solvents, each dab is a pure, unfiltered delight that’ll have your taste buds bubbling with joy. Whether you're in the mood to chillax or need a lively lift, Kombucha Solventless Rosin is simply tea-rific!
No product reviews
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.