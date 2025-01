Kush Cake Premium Flower is a legit relaxation maestro, blending Girl Scout Cookies' legendary lineage with Cherry Pie's knockout vibes. This Indica-dominant hybrid comes correct with a creamy, doughy exhale, laced with a hint of gas for the real heads. Perfect for the post-gridlock unwind, it rolls deep with the caryophyllene and limonene terpenes. A go-to smoke for ending any day on a high note, Kush Cake is your ticket to kick it.



