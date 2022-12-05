About this product
Kush Cake Premium Flower is a distinct and palatable dessert-like smoke! This Hybrid flower got its knockout punch by crossing the CookieFam’s Girl Scout Cookies with Cherry Pie. Packed with a smooth and creamy flavor profile, Kush Cake has a doughy and slightly gassy exhale. More than just a celebratory flower, Kush Cake is the ideal smoke for ending your workday on a seriously elevated note.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC