Kush Cake Premium Flower is a distinct and palatable dessert-like smoke! This Hybrid flower got its knockout punch by crossing the CookieFam’s Girl Scout Cookies with Cherry Pie. Packed with a smooth and creamy flavor profile, Kush Cake has a doughy and slightly gassy exhale. More than just a celebratory flower, Kush Cake is the ideal smoke for ending your workday on a seriously elevated note.