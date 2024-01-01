The Kush Cake 0.5g Rosin Cartridge delivers a convenient dessert-like dab without the hassle of a rig. Skillfully extracted from an Indica-leaning cross of Girl Scout Cookies x Cherry Pie, its vaporized compounds produce a smooth and creamy palate with a relaxed headspace. Petite, discreet, and ready to celebrate any special occasion at the click of a button, this half-gram tank of high-end rosin is a sweet treat for ending stressful days.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.