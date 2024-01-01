The Kush Cake 0.5g Rosin Cartridge delivers a convenient dessert-like dab without the hassle of a rig. Skillfully extracted from an Indica-leaning cross of Girl Scout Cookies x Cherry Pie, its vaporized compounds produce a smooth and creamy palate with a relaxed headspace. Petite, discreet, and ready to celebrate any special occasion at the click of a button, this half-gram tank of high-end rosin is a sweet treat for ending stressful days.



