Kush Crasher Premium Flower 3.5g comes heavy with its legendary lineage of Kush Mints x Wedding Crasher. This knockout flower flexes a terpene-rich profile dominated by caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool, delivering a smooth blend of spicy earth, tangy citrus, and soothing floral notes. Perfect for winding down or catching serious chill vibes, Kush Crasher’s potent flavor and chill effects make it the ideal nightcap for those who appreciate the finer things in life.