Kush Mints Live Resin Sauce by WCC is an Indica leaning hybrid phenotype of the Bubba Kush and Animal Mints strains. First cultivated by the skilled growers at Seed Junky, the Kush Mints extract emits a powerful aroma of berries, petrol, and cool mint. Offering a complex flavor profile of refreshing wintergreen, pine, cedar, and spice, the sauce provides a subtle skunky finish for the discerning palate.

