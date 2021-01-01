Kush Mints 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
About this product
Kush Mints is a slightly Indica leaning hybrid that crosses the popular genetic traits of Bubba Kush and Animal Mints. First propagated by the crew at Seed Junky Genetics, Kush Mints' aroma expresses a nice earthy nose with a splash of mild coffee, and a herbal mint finish. Once rolled, lit, and ripped, the smoke produces a rich mint flavor with accents of sweet sandalwood, spices, and earth. A treat you will want to revisit, this cultivar hits your head and body with balanced effects that are both relaxing and euphoric.
* All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
