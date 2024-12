Kush Mints is an Indica-leaning hybrid cross of Bubba Kush x Animal Mints. A vibe-shift strain as crisp as a stack of fresh bills, this strain hits with a sharp, herbal wave, backed by a subtle kick of spice that lingers on the palate. A tight, bright delight, the buds effect drips a cool freshness that keeps your critical thinking skills sharp. Light up, lean back, and let the realness unfold.

