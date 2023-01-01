La Bomba Premium Flower is an energetic Hybrid-learning strain created from a cross of Wedding Cake x Jet Fuel Gelato. Its inherited genetics give La Bomba an incredibly unique flavor and aroma with notes of doughy sweetness and gassy chocolate. The effects are uplifting and stimulating, making it a great choice for daytime activities or social gatherings. With a stunning appearance, delicious flavor, and powerful effects, La Bomba is sure to elevate the mood of the most discerning cannasseurs.

Show more