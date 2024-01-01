LA Diamonds Premium Flower is an icy Indica propagated from a luxurious cross of Wedding Crasher x Animal Mints. An exquisite smoke that embodies a terpy and opulent profile, its flavor and effect create a harmonious blend of relaxed euphoria with each toke. Dense, frosty, and shining with diamond-like trichomes, these buds exude a tantalizing aroma of sweet earth and subtle mint. WCC's LA Diamonds, where elegance meets potency in every puff.

Show more