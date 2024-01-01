LA Diamonds Premium Flower is an icy Indica propagated from a luxurious cross of Wedding Crasher x Animal Mints. An exquisite smoke that embodies a terpy and opulent profile, its flavor and effect create a harmonious blend of relaxed euphoria with each toke. Dense, frosty, and shining with diamond-like trichomes, these buds exude a tantalizing aroma of sweet earth and subtle mint. WCC's LA Diamonds, where elegance meets potency in every puff.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.