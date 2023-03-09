LA Pop Rockz Premium Flower is an Indica leaning phenotype from a 3-way cross of Skittles x Animal Cookies x Triangle Kush. A blinged-out cultivar, the buds are dense conical-shaped nugs with purple and green hues and drip with iced-out ripe trichomes. Loaded with a sweet and earthy nose and a citrus and pine flavor, its cerebral effects help put LA Pop Rockz at the top of the charts.



