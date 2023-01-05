About this product
LA Pop Rockz Top Shelf Indoor Smalls are an Indica leaning phenotype from a 3-way cross of Skittles x Animal Cookies x Triangle Kush. A blinged-out cultivar, the buds are dense conical-shaped nugs with purple and green hues and drip with iced-out ripe trichomes. Loaded with a sweet and earthy nose and a citrus and pine flavor, its cerebral effects help put LA Pop Rockz at the top of the charts.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
