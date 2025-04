LA Runtz Diamond Infused Premium Flower takes the legendary Gelato x Zkittlez genetics and dials up the potency with a heady infusion of pure THCa diamonds. This high-octane hybrid delivers a bold terpene profile, layering smooth, sweet complexity with a knockout punch. The high hits fast—elevating the mind with euphoric energy before melting into deep relaxation. Powerfully potent and intensely flavorful - LA Runtz smacks as hard as the city it’s named after

