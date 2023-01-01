Laughing Gas Premium Flower is an amusing cultivar that stimulates a higher tolerance for an absurd reality. A Sativa leaning cross of Sour Diesel x Cherry Pie, its densely knuckled buds generate a cheeky nose and palate of sweet and sour skunk mixed with a powerful diesel zest. A vibe check strain for enduring trying times, its high creates an introspective headspace with a joyous mindset.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.