Laughing Gas Premium Flower is an amusing cultivar that stimulates a higher tolerance for an absurd reality. A Sativa leaning cross of Sour Diesel x Cherry Pie, its densely knuckled buds generate a cheeky nose and palate of sweet and sour skunk mixed with a powerful diesel zest. A vibe check strain for enduring trying times, its high creates an introspective headspace with a joyous mindset.

