Lava Cake Premium Flower from West Coast Cure is an Indica heavy hybrid with a sweet and doughy cake-like nose. It has a distinct terpene profile that often produces an air of sweet baked goods and nutty herbs. And once rolled, lit, and consumed, it expresses a mint chocolate flavor and tends to produce a thought-provoking high that’s relaxing and dreamy. A mood-enhancing smoke any time of day or night, the strain’s trichome coated purple flowers have powerful compounds that are effective for promoting a sense of calm.