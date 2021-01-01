West Coast Cure
Lava Cake 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
About this product
The Lava Cake cultivar from West Coast CureTM is an Indica heavy hybrid with a sweet and doughy cake-like nose. An eighth of flowers found in a WCCTM Lava Cake nitro-sealed can is dense and sticky. A mood-enhancing smoke any time of day or night, the strain’s trichome coated purple flowers have powerful compounds that are effective in relieving stress and promoting a sense of calm.
Lava Cake has a distinct terpene profile that often produces an air of sweet baked goods and nutty herbs. And once freed from its hermetically sealed can and consumed, it has a mint chocolate flavor and tends to produce a thought-provoking high that’s both relaxing and dreamy.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Lava Cake has a distinct terpene profile that often produces an air of sweet baked goods and nutty herbs. And once freed from its hermetically sealed can and consumed, it has a mint chocolate flavor and tends to produce a thought-provoking high that’s both relaxing and dreamy.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!