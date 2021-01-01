About this product

The Lava Cake cultivar from West Coast CureTM is an Indica heavy hybrid with a sweet and doughy cake-like nose. An eighth of flowers found in a WCCTM Lava Cake nitro-sealed can is dense and sticky. A mood-enhancing smoke any time of day or night, the strain’s trichome coated purple flowers have powerful compounds that are effective in relieving stress and promoting a sense of calm.



Lava Cake has a distinct terpene profile that often produces an air of sweet baked goods and nutty herbs. And once freed from its hermetically sealed can and consumed, it has a mint chocolate flavor and tends to produce a thought-provoking high that’s both relaxing and dreamy.



* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.