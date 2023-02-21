Lava Cake Premium Flower from West Coast Cure is an Indica heavy hybrid with a sweet and doughy cake-like nose. It has a distinct terpene profile that often produces an air of sweet baked goods and nutty herbs. And once rolled, lit, and consumed, it expresses a mint chocolate flavor and tends to produce a thought-provoking high that’s relaxing and dreamy. A mood-enhancing smoke any time of day or night, the strain’s trichome coated purple flowers have powerful compounds that are effective for promoting a sense of calm.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.