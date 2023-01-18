About this product
WCC’s Lava Cake Live Resin Sauce Cartridge is a gassy one-gram tank of solvent-free, full-spectrum Indica oil. Loaded with rich terpenes, Lava Cake's Indica leaning resin produces a mint and chocolate vape with a doughy cake-like palate and a baked-goods aroma. Pull after pull, this mood-enhancing live resin cart promotes a relaxed state-of-mind and strong sense of peace.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000171-LIC