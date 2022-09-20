West Coast Cure’s one gram tank of Legend OG Live Resin rips like a fresh dab in a cart! Indica-dominant and terpene-rich, the oil was extracted from sun-grown craft cannabis cultivated in Northern California’s Emerald Triangle. A full spectrum vape of loud terps and potent cannabinoids, the live resin in this cart features a strong diesel flavor with hints of fresh flowers, pine, and earth. A clean and gassy terp-forward rosin, it allows consumers to discreetly relax and share – minus the cumbersome torch and rig.