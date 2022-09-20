About this product
West Coast Cure’s one gram tank of Legend OG Live Resin rips like a fresh dab in a cart! Indica-dominant and terpene-rich, the oil was extracted from sun-grown craft cannabis cultivated in Northern California’s Emerald Triangle. A full spectrum vape of loud terps and potent cannabinoids, the live resin in this cart features a strong diesel flavor with hints of fresh flowers, pine, and earth. A clean and gassy terp-forward rosin, it allows consumers to discreetly relax and share – minus the cumbersome torch and rig.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
