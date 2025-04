Feeling sour? Try a pull from WCC’s Lemon Burst CUREbar and add some zest to your day. The premium oil in this device hits the palate and head with its tangy burst of goodness. Extracted from a sativa-leaning phenotype of the Lemon Burst cultivar, this one-gram device produces an intense, tangy savor with a smooth exhale. A refreshing oil with animated effects, this discreet vape promotes a heightened sense of blissful creativity.

