Feeling sour? Try a pull from WCC’s Lemon Burst CUREpen and put a little zest in your life. The premium oil in this 510-cart smacks the palate and head with its citrusy punch of tangy goodness. Extracted from a sativa-leaning phenotype of the Lemon Burst cultivar, this one-gram device produces an intense citrus savor with a sweet, creamy exhale. A refreshing oil with animated effects, the high from this discrete 510-cart produces a heightened sense of blissful creativity.

