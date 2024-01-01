Feeling sour? Try a pull from WCC’s Lemon Burst CUREpen and put a little zest in your life. The premium oil in this 510-cart smacks the palate and head with its citrusy punch of tangy goodness. Extracted from a sativa-leaning phenotype of the Lemon Burst cultivar, this one-gram device produces an intense citrus savor with a sweet, creamy exhale. A refreshing oil with animated effects, the high from this discrete 510-cart produces a heightened sense of blissful creativity.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.