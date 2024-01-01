The Lemon Burst Jefferey .65g 5-pack offers an invigorating Sativa experience, ideal for enhancing creativity or social engagements. Each joint is carefully crafted using high-quality flower, infused with live resin diamonds, and dusted with top-shelf kief. The addition of all-natural terpenes enhances the robust, citrusy flavor, making this pack a premium choice for those seeking a potent and flavorful cannabis experience. Perfect for both new and seasoned enthusiasts.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.