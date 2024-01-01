The Lemon Burst Jefferey .65g 5-pack offers an invigorating Sativa experience, ideal for enhancing creativity or social engagements. Each joint is carefully crafted using high-quality flower, infused with live resin diamonds, and dusted with top-shelf kief. The addition of all-natural terpenes enhances the robust, citrusy flavor, making this pack a premium choice for those seeking a potent and flavorful cannabis experience. Perfect for both new and seasoned enthusiasts.

