Lemon Cherry Cream Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid cultivar that offers an exhilarating aroma of sweet and sour cherries with hints of lemon peel. Known for its pungent smell, vibrant green hue, and tight flower structure, it's sure to captivate the attention of anyone lucky enough to experience it. Once fired up, it emits an earthy and citrus aroma that’s smooth, flavorful, and creatively potent.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.