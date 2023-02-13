Lemon Cherry Cream Top Shelf Flower is a Hybrid cultivar that offers an exhilarating aroma of sweet and sour cherries with hints of lemon peel. Known for its pungent smell, vibrant green hue, and tight flower structure, it's sure to captivate the attention of anyone lucky enough to experience it. Once fired up, it emits an earthy and citrus aroma that’s smooth, flavorful, and creatively potent.

