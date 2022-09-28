About this product
Lemon Cherry Gelato Premium Flower is an Indica-leaning Hybrid strain with a citrus-berry and molasses aroma and energized effects. A fruit-forward cross of two transformational strains - Sunset Sherbet x GSC - its flavor delivers a heady blast of lemons, cherries, gas, earth, and fruit. Fire disguised as flower, its high-THC hit of terpy goodness produces a dessert-like palette with a creative and cerebral vibe.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC