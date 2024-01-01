Lemon Cherry Gelato Live Resin Sugar is a Hybrid concentrate with a citrus-berry and molasses aroma and energized effects. A fruit-forward extract from the Sunset Sherbet x GSC cross, its flavor delivers a heady blast of lemons, cherries, gas, earth, and fruit. Fire disguised as live resin sugar, its elevated-THC hit of terpy goodness produces a dessert-like palette with a creative and cerebral vibe.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.