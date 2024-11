Lemon Cookie Runtz Live Resin Badder creates a symphony for the senses with its herbal-citrus dab and mind-altering effects. Extracted from a Hybrid pheno of the Lemon Cookie Runtz strain, its flavor smacks of zesty lemons and butter cookies with a distinct herbal undertone. A catalyst for introspective thoughts and creative ideas, its high kicks open the door to a world beyond the mundane.



