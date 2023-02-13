Lemon Cooler Premium Flower is a 50/50 Hybrid that enjoys a sweet lemon flavor with a smooth fruity finish. A tight, tactile flower, the green and orange buds provide an intoxicating dessert for the stressed-out head. Terpene rich, its effect has a motivational nature that makes it a terrific midday motivator that creates a happy and productive headspace.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.