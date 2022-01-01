About this product
The 1 gram Lemon Cooler CUREpen Cartridge by West Coast Cure is a 50/50 Hybrid that enjoys a sweet lemon flavor with a smooth fruity finish. An intoxicating dessert for the head, the oil in this 510 Cartridge has a motivational nature that makes it a terrific mid-day vape that creates a happy and upbeat headspace.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.