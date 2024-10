Lemon Cream Pie Live Rosin Jam is a straight hitter—rich, tangy, and smooth as hell. Crafted from 70u-159u trichomes, this Tier 1 fire is all about that premium vibe. The creamy lemon terps slap hard, delivering a gassy, potent ride that’ll have you vibing in no time. All killer no fillers, just pure rosin magic. If you're looking for that next-level experience, Lemon Cream Pie is the plug.



