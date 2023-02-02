WCC’s Lemon Fire Premium Flower is a loud and blinged-out Indica dominant cross of Lemon Kush x Fire OG. A trichome-loaded light green and conical-shaped bud, its citrus and spice aroma screams for your immediate attention as soon as the mylar bag is opened. When rolled, lit, and hit, its Fuego zest of tart lemons and full-melt body effects hit hard and fast. Both mentally motivating and physically relaxing, the high can invigorate the end of any day.

