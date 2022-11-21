About this product
WCC’s Lemon Fire Premium Flower is a loud and blinged-out Indica dominant cross of Lemon Kush x Fire OG. A trichome-loaded light green and conical-shaped bud, its citrus and spice aroma screams for your immediate attention as soon as the mylar bag is opened. When rolled, lit, and hit, its Fuego zest of tart lemons and full-melt body effects hit hard and fast. Both mentally motivating and physically relaxing, the high can invigorate the end of any day. .
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC