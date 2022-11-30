About this product
Lemon Joules Live Resin Wet Badder is a Sativa leaning extract that crosses the flavor and fire of the Lemon Tree and Family Joules cultivars. A single-source boutique batch with a skunk-lemon nose and a citrus-diesel palate, its effects recharge the drained psyche and replenish the tired physique. When life hands you Lemon Joules Live Resin Wet Badder, dab it!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC