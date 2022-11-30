Lemon Joules Live Resin Wet Badder is a Sativa leaning extract that crosses the flavor and fire of the Lemon Tree and Family Joules cultivars. A single-source boutique batch with a skunk-lemon nose and a citrus-diesel palate, its effects recharge the drained psyche and replenish the tired physique. When life hands you Lemon Joules Live Resin Wet Badder, dab it!