About this product
Lemon Kush Mints Premium Flower helps consumers squeeze the most enjoyment out of their day! A Hybrid cross of Lemonade x Kush Mints, the buds express a compact structure and have an aromatic nose of citrus blossoms and fresh mint. Sticky, ripe, and covered in translucent trichomes, the flavor generated by this aromatic strain smacks of ripe lemons and sour gas – with a light minty finish. More THC than vitamin C, the high from this citrus-packed smoke is heady and relaxing.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000171-LIC