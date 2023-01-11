Lemon Kush Mints Premium Flower helps consumers squeeze the most enjoyment out of their day! A Hybrid cross of Lemonade x Kush Mints, the buds express a compact structure and have an aromatic nose of citrus blossoms and fresh mint. Sticky, ripe, and covered in translucent trichomes, the flavor generated by this aromatic strain smacks of ripe lemons and sour gas – with a light minty finish. More THC than vitamin C, the high from this citrus-packed smoke is heady and relaxing.