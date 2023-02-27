Lemon Limez Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder is a solventless concentrate with a citrus-centric dab. Cultivated By Luma Farms from an Indica-dominant phenotype of the Lemon Limez strain, and processed by WCC artisan hash makers, it produces a fiery zest of tart kush lemons and tangy limes. With full-melt body effects, the high from this cold cure badder is cognitively refreshing and physically relaxing.

