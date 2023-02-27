Lemon Limez Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder is a solventless concentrate with a citrus-centric dab. Cultivated By Luma Farms from an Indica-dominant phenotype of the Lemon Limez strain, and processed by WCC artisan hash makers, it produces a fiery zest of tart kush lemons and tangy limes. With full-melt body effects, the high from this cold cure badder is cognitively refreshing and physically relaxing.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.