Lemon Limez Live Rosin Fresh Press helps you squeeze the most from your day. Cultivated by the legacy growers at Luma Farms, this terpene-packed delight provides a symphony of citrus zest with a twist of fresh lime. Grown with care and extracted with precision, Lemon Limez creates a press-tigious high. Pucker up folks, this Indica-leaning treat is a tangy adventure for the senses.

Show more