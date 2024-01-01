Lemon Limez Live Rosin Fresh Press helps you squeeze the most from your day. Cultivated by the legacy growers at Luma Farms, this terpene-packed delight provides a symphony of citrus zest with a twist of fresh lime. Grown with care and extracted with precision, Lemon Limez creates a press-tigious high. Pucker up folks, this Indica-leaning treat is a tangy adventure for the senses.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.