The Lemon Limez Rosin Cartridge is a citrus-centric, solventless, Indica-dominant vape. Packed with the Fuego zest of tart kush lemons and tangy limes, this half-gram cart of rosin hits the olfactory senses with the same overwhelming power as our high-end extracts. While its full-melt body effects hit hard and fast, the high is mentally invigorating and physically relaxing.
No product reviews
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.