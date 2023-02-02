The Lemon Limez Rosin Cartridge is a citrus-centric, solventless, Indica-dominant vape. Packed with the Fuego zest of tart kush lemons and tangy limes, this half-gram cart of rosin hits the olfactory senses with the same overwhelming power as our high-end extracts. While its full-melt body effects hit hard and fast, the high is mentally invigorating and physically relaxing.

