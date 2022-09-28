About this product
West Coast Cure’s one gram tank of Lemon Meringue Live Resin Cartridge is a whole-plant, full-spectrum treat for the head. Cultivated in California’s Emerald Triangle by small-batch craft cannabis farmers, Lemon Meringue is a cross of the Lemon Skunk and Cookies ‘N Cream cultivar. A loud and proud Sativa with a creamy hit of zesty lemons and gas, its happy effects are upbeat and prolonged.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC