West Coast Cure’s one gram tank of Lemon Meringue Live Resin Cartridge is a whole-plant, full-spectrum treat for the head. Cultivated in California’s Emerald Triangle by small-batch craft cannabis farmers, Lemon Meringue is a cross of the Lemon Skunk and Cookies ‘N Cream cultivar. A loud and proud Sativa with a creamy hit of zesty lemons and gas, its happy effects are upbeat and prolonged.