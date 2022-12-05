About this product
Lemon OG Premium Flower is a citrus-centric, Indica-dominant cross of Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and OG #18. Trichome-loaded, light green, and conical-shaped, its buds emit a citrus and spice aroma that demand your immediate attention. As the mylar bag is opened, its Fuego zest of tart kush lemons hits the olfactory sense with a lemon-packed punch. While the full-melt body effects hit hard and fast, the high is both mentally invigorating and physically relaxing.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC