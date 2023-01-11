Lemon OG Premium Flower is a citrus-centric, Indica-dominant cross of Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and OG #18. Trichome-loaded, light green, and conical-shaped, its buds emit a citrus and spice aroma that demand your immediate attention. As the mylar bag is opened, its Fuego zest of tart kush lemons hits the olfactory sense with a lemon-packed punch. While the full-melt body effects hit hard and fast, the high is both mentally invigorating and physically relaxing.