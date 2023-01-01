Lemon OG Live Resin Badder is an Indica leaning, full-spectrum concentrate that fuses the unique flavors of gassy lemons and sweet fruit punch. A heady hash extracted from its namesake strains (Lemon x OG), this LRB smacks of pungent citrus flavors and has a skunk-funk exhale. A calming concentrate for the daily dabber, its effects offer an intense experience. Consumers can expect heavy physical sedation and a serious improvement to their overall mood. Perfect for winding down after a hectic day.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.