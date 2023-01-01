Lemon OG Live Resin Badder is an Indica leaning, full-spectrum concentrate that fuses the unique flavors of gassy lemons and sweet fruit punch. A heady hash extracted from its namesake strains (Lemon x OG), this LRB smacks of pungent citrus flavors and has a skunk-funk exhale. A calming concentrate for the daily dabber, its effects offer an intense experience. Consumers can expect heavy physical sedation and a serious improvement to their overall mood. Perfect for winding down after a hectic day.



