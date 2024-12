Lemon Orange Live Resin Cartridge is an invigorating ride that electrifies your senses and takes you on a mind-expanding journey. Pull after pull, your taste buds are aroused by its hyperactive terpenes, delivering a tangy and vibrant experience. A great vape for social interaction or as a midday motivator, this 1-gram cart provides an energizing cerebral effect.



*A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

