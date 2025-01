Lemon Pastries Premium Flower is a zesty and uplifting Sativa strain that delights the senses with its citrusy aroma and sweet undertones. Its light green buds are generously coated in trichomes, showcasing its potency. This strain offers a clear-headed and energetic high, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a mood-boosting and flavorful cannabis experience reminiscent of freshly baked lemon pastries.



