Logo for the brand West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure

Lemon Punch Live Resin Sauce 1g

Product rating:

About this product

West Coast Cure’sTM Lemon Punch is a yummy Sativa leaning hybrid sauce that combines the delicious and refreshing flavors of lemons and fruit punch. Instilling an upbeat mindset with a creative kicker, these citrus-centric extracts are known to energize, motivate and arouse the consumer’s creative juices.

A great daytime dab that CAN lead to increased productivity, the Lemon Punch high instills a deep sense of personal relaxation. Powerful and mentally persuasive, the sauce creates an elevated state of mind that motivates a lethargic psyche.

* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
