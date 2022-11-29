Lemon Royale Premium Flower is a Sativa-leaning strain from a three-way cross of Lemon Tree, GMO, and Triangle Kush. An energized bud with a citrus-centric smack, its aroma and flavor come loaded with the heady zest of bold lemons with sour undertones. While the buds have a tight-knuckled structure with green and orange hues, it appears almost white due to heavy trichome coverage. Buoyant, brilliant, and cheerful, the effects of this strain are a thought-provoking treat for any social gathering. Happy. Relaxed. Engaging.