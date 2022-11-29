About this product
Lemon Royale Premium Flower is a Sativa-leaning strain from a three-way cross of Lemon Tree, GMO, and Triangle Kush. An energized bud with a citrus-centric smack, its aroma and flavor come loaded with the heady zest of bold lemons with sour undertones. While the buds have a tight-knuckled structure with green and orange hues, it appears almost white due to heavy trichome coverage. Buoyant, brilliant, and cheerful, the effects of this strain are a thought-provoking treat for any social gathering. Happy. Relaxed. Engaging.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC