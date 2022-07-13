Lemon Royale Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder is a full-bodied citrus and garlic dab. Extracted from Talking Trees’ GMO x Triangle Kush, the nose on this buttery badder is bold and gassy. When dabbed at lower temperatures, Lemon Royale produces a heady and complex palate of lemons, petrol, spice, and skunk. An uplifting dab with creative energy, its effects help foster a relaxed and focused mindset.