Lemon Scone Top Shelf Flower is a popular Sativa created by crossing the Lemon Skunk x Cookies & Cream cultivars. The terps on these conical shaped buds emits a sweet lemon and cream nose, while the taste is smooth and creamy with hints of citrus. The effects of this strain instill an uplifted vibe, creative energy, heightened awareness, and increased focus. Due to its energized effects, Lemon Scone is a great strain for those looking for a little extra motivation and creativity throughout the day.

